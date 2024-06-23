Azealia Banks Shares Her Honest Thoughts On Latto

Lovebox - Day 1
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 19: Azealia Banks performs on Day 1 of the Lovebox festival at Victoria Park on July 19, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Azealia Banks isn't afraid to speak her mind.

Azealia Banks went on a lengthy rant about Latto and the backlash she's received during her career in several posts on X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday morning. After discussing her hatred for Lorde, Charli XCX, and more pop artists, Banks gave fans her candid thoughts on Latto.

"She is really missing out on so much iconicness by not being “mulatto,'" she began in response to one user. "2nd off, for all that social backlash and for people to be dumb enough not to realize her name is still Mulatto but abbreviated should prove that they stupid internet anger addicts." In a second post, she added: "Who are not as socially insightful as they think they are and made all that ruckus just to get hoodwinked. PLUS IS HER CALLING HERSELF MULATTO AT ALL EVEN SLIGHTLY AS DENIGRATING And DETRIMENTAL AS BLACK ARTISTS CALLING THEMSELVES AND THEIR PEERS N*****S ALL DAY?????????????????"

Azealia Banks Performs At Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

From there, she concluded: "NO one had any reason to come for her. It was stupid, it was hyocritical, stressful and delusional to come down on her so hard. If her whiteness was the issue, why are they okay with use of the N word in her songs??? PLEASE BE MULATTO ITS EPIC SIS." From there, fans requested Banks' thoughts on Ariana Grande, Ice Spice, and many more artists. Check out the entirety of her rant on X below.

Azealia Banks Speaks On Latto

It's far from the first time Banks' has spoken out with hot takes on her fellow artists. In recent months, she's made headlines for criticizing Kendrick Lamar amid his ongoing feud with Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks and Latto on HotNewHipHop.

