Azealia Banks Criticizes Lizzo's Decision To Quit Music: "Stop Inviting People To Make Jokes"

Azealia Banks criticized Lizzo's decision to quit music in the comments section of her announcement on Instagram over the weekend. In doing so, Banks argued that Lizzo invited the very trolling that caused her to fall out of love with the music industry. The comment comes after she previously apologized for taking aim at Lizzo over the years.

"I took back my criticism of you because it definitely clicked in my mind that I definitely wasn't getting my point about the ways in which insidious people in corporate culture where positioning you to push demeaning initiatives, but sis your handle is 'lizzo be eating.' …. You've definitely given the public license to laugh at and with you by twerking at the Burger King counter and bathing in a tub of skittles," Banks wrote. "Self-deprecation was certainly the aesthetic you chose to introduce yourself with. So I don't see why you'd play victim rather than just stop intentionally inviting people to make jokes about that. You're a beautiful girl, with a handle on music theory, Grammy awards and tons of success, just change the narrative and go high brow philharmonic on these h**'s and collab with ryuchi sakamoto."

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music & Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” Lizzo explained in the post. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this sh*t — I QUIT [peace out emoji].” Check out Banks' full response to the decision below.

Azealia Banks Responds To Lizzo

Other celebrities had much more positive responses to Lizzo's announcement. Latto, for one, reflected on her relationship and the times Lizzo has supported her through adversity. Paris Hilton also shared a positive response message as well as many other fans. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks and Lizzo on HotNewHipHop.

