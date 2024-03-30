Latto Speaks Up For Lizzo After She Quits Music Over Internet Trolls: "F*ck These People"

Latto voiced her support for Lizzo on Instagram, Saturday, after the "Truth Hurts" singer announced that she's quitting music in a rant on social media. Taking to the comments section of the post, Latto recalled Lizzo convincing her to stick with music when she went through adversity in her own career. Lizzo previously invited Latto to open for her on the North American dates for The Special Tour.

“The ppl need you Lizzo,” Latto wrote on Lizzo's post. "I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. UR soul is SO pure f.ck these people that don’t know you! Team Lizzo 4L.” In addition to Latto, Paris Hilton and many of Lizzo's other fans left behind similar messages of support.

Latto Opens For Lizzo In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - NOVEMBER 07: Latto opens for Lizzo at Rogers. Arena on November 07, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” Lizzo explained in the post. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s— — I QUIT [peace out emoji].” Check out Lizzo's statement featuring a comment from Latto below.

Lizzo Says She's Done With Music

Lizzo's statement comes after she performed at President Joe Biden’s fundraiser at Radio Music Hall in New York City on Thursday. Be on the lookout for further updates on both Lizzo and Latto on HotNewHipHop.

