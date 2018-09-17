quitting music
- MusicRod Wave Seemingly Quits Music In Latest Social Media Rants Amid Beef With Boosie BadazzRod cannot be serious... Right? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWestside Gunn Reveals "AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME" Will Be His Last AlbumHis "last" album is due on October 13. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Gives Unserious Album Updates On Twitter: "I Quit Music"From what we know so far, "Hellmouth" will be a rap-only album, though Doja's recent posts suggest that other genres like "rock/spoken word" are also on the table.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Reacts To Doja Cat Claiming She's Quitting MusicKodak Black doesn't want Doja Cat to quit music before she does a song with him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoja Cat Says She's Quitting Music: "I'm A F*cking Fool For Ever Thinking I Was Made For This"Doja Cat says she "f*cking quits" after Paraguayan fans criticize her for not showing enough love to their country while she was there.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTierra Whack Says She's Quitting MusicTierra Whack posted a story on Instagram telling her fans that she's quitting music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNoname Hints At Quitting Music After Next Project: "My Heart Isn't Fully In It"We don't deserve Noname. By Noah C
- MusicAri Lennox May Be Quitting Music To Join The ArmyAri Lennox continues her tweets from yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Explains Why He Quit Music In Rare InterviewLil Uzi Vert says he enjoys making music but it's really just a means to make his family happy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Retires From Music: Fans ReactIs Nicki Minaj really retiring? Here's what the fans are saying.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Announces Her Retirement From MusicThe Queen waves goodbye to her Barbs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Tecca Disses Himself & Considers Retiring At Age 17"There's like 30 other rappers that sound just like me."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLizzo Wanted To Quit Music After "Truth Hurts" Failed On ChartsThe song is now her most successful hit ever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLupe Fiasco Alludes To Retirement Again: "Rap Was Good To Me"Is Lupe Fiasco gone for good?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Speaks On Retirement: "I Gotta Start Over"Lil Uzi Vert vents about his current situation with a fan.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNav Upset At Fan Reaction After Announcing He May Quit MusicNav says that "sometimes quitting is better than continuing."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNav Says If Lil Uzi Vert Is Quitting Music, He Is TooIf Uzi is out, so is Nav.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Pump-Fakes Us All, Announces He's Not Actually Retiring From MusicLil Xan said he's going to be dropping two new songs soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Ponders Retirement: "Probably Drop 1 More Album Or 2 Then Quit"Kodak Black might not be in the game for a long time.By Alex Zidel