Rod Wave Seemingly Quits Music In Latest Social Media Rants Amid Beef With Boosie Badazz

The beef between Rod Wave and Boosie Badazz continues to get spicier and spicier by the hour it seems now. This all began a couple of days ago when the Louisiana rapper called out the Florida R&B and rap star for biting off of one of his older tracks. In fact, it landed on Boosie's 2010 record Incarcerated, and was called "Long Journey." Rod has the same name on his latest commercially successful record, Nostalgia.

Boosie has been furious about all of this saying a lawsuit is in order. On top of that, he has also been in the studio cooking up a diss track for him, including anyone else who has borrowed from him. He is sick and tired of getting love but no compensation for his work. Rod Wave has replied to him saying he does not need to be getting lawyers involved and he would pay him as long as it is nothing too outrageous. However, it seems the soulful singer has had enough of the criticism.

Rod Wave Appears To Be A Bit Emotional

In a Twitter (X) rant, he apparently has quit music. Now, this could be real, but more than likely, it is a byproduct of tensions being really high between the two artists. Nonetheless, here is what he had to say about all of the sample stealing. The tweets go in the order. They seem to be deleted, but they read, "I ain't never stole s*** 5 platinum albums find u a hobby f*** n****." The next one says, "F*** y'all I did wat I came ta do I ain't dropping s*** else." Finally, Rod goes, "Jus cuz youn know bout da original song mean I stole it? U dumb b****." A lot of fans are already joking about it, with one saying he will be singing about this on his next album.

