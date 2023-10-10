Westside Gunn Reveals “AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME” Will Be His Last Album

Westside Gunn's fifth album AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME is just a few days away from release. It is going to be a massive listen with tons of big-name features. Denzel Curry, JID, Tay Keith, Conway the Machine, DJ Drama, and plenty more are on the amazing tracklist. It is a follow-up to his 2020, Pray for Paris, which features some of his best tracks. There is quite a bit of hype around it and it will be on all streaming platforms on October 13. However, a lot of hip-hop fans might be disappointed.

Apparently, this going to be the last album for Gunn. According to HipHopDX, he spoke with Rolling Stone in a recent interview. It was put out just yesterday (October 9) and he discussed what fans should expect to hear on this project and going forward. But, the biggest nugget is that no more albums will be made. Westside says, "making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now. It’s no more pressure. This album was pressure to me."

Westside Gunn Is Not Totally Done With Music

While this is sad to hear on the surface, the Buffalo rapper is not retiring by any stretch. He continues, "I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that." Gunn mentions that he wants to help put other new artists on the map, explore new sounds, and have fun with his music. If this is really it for albums, we are sure he will deliver on his last hoorah.

