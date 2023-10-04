Westside Gunn Unveils Massive Tracklist For “AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME”

A true coke rap pioneer, Westside Gunn, is just a few weeks away from dropping his next project, AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME. He announced this exciting news on his Instagram and other social media back on September 22. The cover art was also revealed and it was designed by the late great influential designer of this generation, Virgil Abloh. It has similar artwork to the predecessor of this series, Pray for Paris.

You can check that out below. What he also shared with his fans was the incredible list of features and producers on this album. Gunn is grabbing the likes of Denzel Curry, Rick Ross, DJ Drama, Tay Keith, JID, and plenty more. Now, we have word on the official tracklist as well.

Read More: Ed Sheeran Shares His Hilarious Experiences Smoking With Snoop Dogg

Westside Gunn's Tracklist Is Stacked

Both Reddit and Genius have confirmed the official names of the songs and where the features will be placed. "MAMA'S PRIMETIME," looks to be a fun one with JID and Conway the Machine. It will be interesting to hear Ty Dolla $ign on "TRYNNA KILL YOU." Of course, "ULTRA GRISELDA" should be a banger with Denzel Curry.

What are your thoughts on Westside Gunn's tracklist for AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME? Will this be an album of the year contender? What song are you excited to hear? Be sure to tell us in the comments. Keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest on Westside Gunn and the biggest album releases.

AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME Tracklist:

FLYGOD DID (Ft. Bro A.A. Rashid) MAMA'S PRIMETIME (Ft. Conway the Machine & JID) INTERLUDE (Ft. Cartier Williams) KOSTAS (Ft. Benny The Butcher & Conway the Machine) 1989 (Ft. Dj Drama & Stove God Cooks) SUICIDE IN SELFRIDGES (Ft. DJ Drama) KITCHEN LIGHTS (Ft. Stove God Cooks) FLYGOD 2X DUNNHILL (Ft. Rick Ross) HOUSE OF GLORY (Ft. Stove God Cooks) JD WRIST (Ft. Estee Nack, Stove God Cooks, Trap-A-Holics & Westside Pootie) DISGUSTING (Ft. Giggs) TRYNNA KILL YOU (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign) LL BOOL GUNN BABYLON BIS (Ft. Stove God Cooks) ULTRA GRIZELDA (Ft. Denzel Curry) JALEN ROSE (Ft. Boldy James) STEVE AND JONY (Ft. EST Gee) MR EVERYTHING (Ft. DJ Swamp Izzy & Jeezy) FREDDY JS (Ft. DJ Holiday & Peezy) THE REVENGE OF FLIPS LEG (Ft. Rome Streetz) AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME (Ft. Kaycyy)

Read More: James Harden Shows Up To 76ers Training Camp Amid Trade Request Drama

[Via] [Via]