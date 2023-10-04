Ed Sheeran Shares His Hilarious Experiences Smoking With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is probably the most notorious stoner in all of music. Dozens of musicians and celebrities have stories of finding themselves surprisingly faded while hanging out with the rapper. The latest was Ed Sheeran, who stopped by Conan O'Brien's podcast to share his experiences. The singer caught up with Snoop backstage at a show in Melbourne after Russel Crowe reportedly introduced the pair. Clearly, Sheeran who is admittedly not much of a smoker himself, wasn't prepared for what he was stepping into.

“I don’t really smoke at all. I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt," Ed Sheeran explains on the podcast. From that point, it starts to get pretty hilarious for him. “I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg… So I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more… I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’” Listen to the entire podcast below.

Ed Sheeran Couldn't See After Smoking With Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran got some difficult news recently. A lawsuit over his song "Thinking Out Loud" infringing on copyright for its similarities to a Marvin Gaye track was thrown out a few weeks ago. But now it seems like the lawsuit has been restarted with new plaintiffs. They made an appeal that if accepted could mean years more legal trouble for Sheeran.

Sheeran has already released two new albums this year. He led off the year with -back in May. And just over the weekend he followed it up with an entire second new album Autumn Variations. What do you think of Ed Sheeran's story about smoking with Snoop Dogg in Melbourne? Let us know in the comment section below.

