Ed Sheeran’s Marvin Gaye Lawsuit Isn’t Over Yet After New Appeal

Ed Sheeran has been dealing with one particular legal drama for years. Following the controversial ruling in court that Pharrell and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" infringed the copyright of a Marvin Gaye song, someone made the same legal accusation at Sheeran. They challenged his song "Thinking Out Loud" in court claiming that it copied Gaye's "Let's Get It On." Last week, it appeared the years-long legal battle could be nearing its end. One of Sheeran's accusers dropped their lawsuit against him.

But now according to Billboard, a different set of plaintiffs have picked up the case and are attempting to take it through an appeals process that could extend the case for years to come. “The district court’s erroneous decisions should be reversed, and appellant’s case restored so that it can proceed to trial,” the new accusers wrote. They're attempting to get the case picked up by an appeals court so that it can go to a full-on trial. Earlier this year a different lawsuit against Sheeran was thrown out because the plaintiff was attempting to claim that using "a basic musical building block" was copying.

Ed Sheeran Isn't Over His Legal Battle Yet

Over the weekend Ed Sheeran released his new album Autumn Variations. He surprised fans with the very intimate project which won't have any singles released from it. It's his second album of 2023 following the release of - back in May. He's already got plans for more material coming soon. He and J Balvin announced they're planning to release a collaborative album next year.

The consistent release of music is pretty surprising given Ed vowed to quit music earlier this year. When he made that statement it was about his original lawsuit for reportedly copying Marvin Gaye. It's unclear how his future musical plans were impacted by the suit being restarted with a new plaintiff. What do you think of Ed Sheeran facing yet another legal hurdle in his "Thinking Out Loud" lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

