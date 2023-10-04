James Harden Shows Up To 76ers Training Camp Amid Trade Request Drama

James Harden is someone who has been very adamant about their situation so far this year. Overall, he wants out of Philadelphia. After being promised a massive extension with a lot of money, he ended up taking a pay cut. This angered him, and subsequently, he began railing on Daryl Morey. He has made it clear that he would never play for Morey again. However, the 76ers have not been able to find a trade for Harden. No teams are particularly interested, and it has led to a very sticky situation for the franchise. Albeit one that Harden has definitely found himself in before.

This week, the 76ers are in Colorado for their training camp. All eyes have been on James Harden, who up until today, had yet to arrive. Many were curious if he would hold out of the entire training camp or if he would actually show his face. Well, today, that question was answered. Below, in a tweet from Malika Andrews, you can see that Harden was, indeed, at training camp. Additionally, he was on the court and participating in drills as well as various other workout activities.

James Harden Out And About

Overall, this may come as a surprise to a whole lot of people. After all, Harden has been very adamant about not playing for the Sixers. Furthermore, Ben Simmons once did something very similar to the franchise. On the flip side of this, if Harden doesn't report to training camp, he can be fined a significant amount of money. That would prove to be absolutely disastrous for Harden, especially since he didn't get the deal he was hoping for.

Needless to say, this is a sticky situation for all of the parties that are involved. However, fans are very eager to see if a trade will be made, and if so, what pieces will be included.

