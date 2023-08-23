James Harden’s $100K Fine Leads To NBPA Grievance

The NBPA has announced that they will file a grievance in response to the league handing James Harden a $100,000 fine. The disgruntled Sixer was given the massive penalty following investigations into comments he made last week. Specifically, the league looked into comments in which he called Sixers GM Daryl Morey a “liar”. Harden’s comments came after Morey announced that the Sixers were ending trade talks about Harden. Additionally, the team said they expected him to play out his one-year player option in Philly.

“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands,” the NBPA said Tuesday night. “We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator.” The NBA had fined Harden they claimed that his comments were an indication that “he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.” The league firmed up its stance on public player holdouts earlier this year. The decision came after the agent of Damian Lillard reportedly told teams they should not trade for the Trail Blazers star.

Harden Saga Drags On

A statement from the NBPA on the NBA’s recent discipline of James Harden. pic.twitter.com/XJ1ZZVFKLW — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 22, 2023

With the NBPA filing a grievance, the case will now be heard by an independent arbiter. This individual will determine if the NBA did in fact act unfairly toward Harden in regards to the levying of his fine. That hearing will be announced at a later date. As for now, the next big obstacle for Harden and the Sixers will be training camp. Harden has not said that he will sit out camp. However, the Sixers risk adding a disruptive force to the proceedings. It has definitely been a baptism of fire for new head coach Nick Nurse.

However, the Sixers need Harden at 100% this year. They did very little in the offseason, only adding Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba as depth pieces. The team very quickly loses its contender status if Harden doesn’t player, or doesn’t play his best basketball. Regardless of how the arbitration plays out, we are far from done with the James Harden saga before the season begins. The Sixers are set to open the 2023-24 campaign against the Milwaukee Bucks.

