James Harden Fined Large Sum After Calling Daryl Morey A “Liar”

James Harden is someone who has never been shy about demanding a trade. Overall, this has proven to be very bad for the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. However, it is now a bad thing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the team anymore. Although, as it stands, the Sixers don’t have plans to trade him. Even if they did want to trade him, it would be almost impossible as there is no market for him. The Sixers would end up getting an awful return.

While in China, Harden said that he would never play for an organization run by Daryl Morey. He called the General Manager a liar and it was all pretty epic. This subsequently put his team in a very bad spot. Moreover, it made his market that much worse. Overall, he essentially said he would not play this year and he wouldn’t even go to training camp. As it turns out, you can’t actually say that while under contract. Consequently, Harden was hit with a punishment.

Read More: James Harden Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Icon Worth?

James Harden Will Have To Pay Up

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/j3VZLxgXA5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 22, 2023

According to the NBA in a press release, James Harden will have to pay $100K for his little outburst. Although this is not a lot of money to him, it will still leave a burning hole in his pocket. After all, he isn’t worth the same as he used to be. At least not in the eyes of general managers all around the league. Ultimately, this whole situation is being looked at closely by teams around the league. Only time will tell what ends up coming from all of this.

Let us know where you think James Harden should play next, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, as well. There will certainly be some debates down below.

Read More: Kyrie Irving Checks Adrian Wojnarowski For His James Harden Reporting