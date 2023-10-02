James Harden Dodges 76ers Media Day, Still “No Traction” On Trade: Report

Besides the Damian Lillard trade this offseason, the other major developing storyline is James Harden. It seems like every offseason includes some drama around him and this one is no different. After being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers over a year ago, there were plenty of reports claiming he was as hungry as ever to win the NBA Finals. He got to join his friend and general manager, Daryl Morey, with Joel Embiid as his partner in crime. Now, here we are, just a year later, and he already wants another trade to a new preferred destination.

There have been plenty of reports from the most trusted sources such as Adrain Wojnarowski from ESPN, about Harden. From calling his now seemingly ex-friend Morey a liar, to making claims the relationship is over, he is doing everything to get out of Philly. He has been adamant about his desire to play for the Los Angeles Clippers. However, nothing has really gained any footing.

Adrian Wojnarowski Follows Up On The James Harden Trade

In the series of tweets above from Woj, the insider-extraordinaire reported that Harden did not speak to the team's media. Of course, this is his way of getting across his point to be sent to the west coast. Now, Adrian followed up on the first post that he could be fined for missing media day. Harden already received a fine for the Morey comments. The NBA will most likely follow through with another fee for this behavior. There were rumblings of players like Ivica Zubac being packaged in a trade, but, other than that, nothing has materialized.

