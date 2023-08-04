Westside Gunn Shares Exciting Teaser For “Pray For Paris” Sequel Project

Westside Gunn’s And Then You Pray For Me, the sequel to his critically acclaimed 2020 album Pray For Paris, is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated projects of 2023. Sure, there have been a few delays, but what’s a hyped rollout without them? Moreover, he recently published a teaser clip on Instagram with Washington, D.C. dancer Cartier Williams tap-dancing in what appears to be Times Square. In fact, Williams also tap-danced to Flygod’s track “Perfect Plex” at the Off-White menswear show at Paris Fashion Week 2020. That show was led by the late great Virgil Abloh, a friend of Gunn’s who collaborated on art direction and cover design for Pray For Paris, and he honored him in this teaser’s caption.

“FROM THE BEAUTIFUL MINDS of WSG x @virgilabloh,” Westside Gunn’s post began. “’PRAY FOR PARIS…. AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME.’ Before I take you to where we’re going I have to catch some ppl up to where we’ve been, the Album PRAY FOR PARIS changed my life!! It was so elegant but yet so raw, videos showing the grimiest street life but yet in a beautiful artistic way!!! Every step of the way VIRGIL supported from designing the cover, to twitch live shows, to us interviewing each other for @gq magazine.

Westside Gunn’s And Then You Pray For Me Teaser

“Every one from Jay Z to Young Thug, to Meek Mill in his video and many other taste makers wore the shirt,” Westside Gunn continued. “The value of the CD, the vinyl, the shirt, the print has gone up every since the release. But PRAY FOR PARIS season has returned and I have so many surprises. I wanna thank VIRGILS family for blessing me and letting me finish off what me and bro started. If I was y’all I would save my money for next week [it’s set to drop on August 11]. Bc this is one those drops of all drops, actually probably my biggest drop ever.

“And YES I been keeping this secret for years but Virgil Abloh did do the new album ART (direction),” he concluded. “Yes were back in Time Sq in the same spot… GOD IS THE GREATEST. @griseldarecords #GXFR #SUPERFLYGOD #ART #CULTURE blientele.com 8/11. Directed by WSG, Shot by @thedailygems, Immaculate 2step the great @cartierawilliams #ANDTHENYOUPRAYFORME.” For more news and the latest updates on Westside Gunn, stay posted on HNHH.

