- MusicWestside Gunn Shares Exciting Teaser For "Pray For Paris" Sequel ProjectThe Griselda MC hinted that "And Then You Pray For Me" releases next Friday, August 11, and honored his late great friend Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- UncategorizedWestside Gunn’s "And Then You Pray For Me": What We KnowWestside Gunn's "And Then You Pray For Me" is a sequel to "Pray For Paris." Here is what we know about his next album.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicWestside Gunn Links Up With Conway The Machine Ahead Of "& Then U Pray For Me"Westside Gunn paid a visit to Conway The Machine this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicWestside Gunn Hints At New Virgil Artwork For New AlbumThe Fly God may return with new artwork from Virgil Abloh.By James Jones
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces "Pray For Paris" Sequel "& Then U Pray For Me"Westside Gunn has announced a follow-up to 2020's "Pray For Paris."By Cole Blake
- MusicWestside Gunn Believes "Pray For Paris" Was Snubbed By GrammysWestside Gunn took to Twitter to voice his bewilderment at "Pray For Paris" receiving zero nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces New Album “Who Made the Sunshine”While reflecting on his artistry and success, Westside Gunn announced that he's aiming to drop his new album, "Who Made the Sunshine," next month.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosWestside Gunn Drops Off New Visuals For "Euro Step"Westside Gunn comes through with some clean new visuals for "Pray For Paris" tracks "Euro Step" and "No Vacancy."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Credits Kanye, DJ Premier For Motivating Him During COVID-19 RecoveryWestside Gunn recently battled COVID-19 and was motivated to push through with his "Pray for Paris" project by friends like Kanye West, DJ Premier, and Virgil Abloh.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsWestside Gunn "Pray For Paris" ReviewWestside Gunn's unique brand of artistry arrives in full splendor on the opulent and brutally violent "Pray For Paris." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Details Harrowing Battle With CoronavirusWestside Gunn opens up about the early days of his battle with coronavirus, explaining the moment he revealed that things were getting serious. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Insists His Album Is Better Than DaBaby's: "Change My Mind"Westside Gunn shared a meme asserting that his album, "Pray for Paris," is better than DaBaby's "Blame It On Baby."By Lynn S.
- NewsWestside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, & Roc Marciano Are The Dream Team On "$500 Ounces"Westside Gunn teamed up with Roc Marciano and Freddie Gibbs on this standout track from "Pray For Paris."By Alexander Cole
- MusicBenny The Butcher Links With Harry Fraud For "Plugs I Met Vol. 2"Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud have been putting in work on "Plugs I Met Vol. 2," a sequel to Benny's 2019 release "Plugs I Met."By Erika Marie
- MusicWestside Gunn's "Pray For Paris" Draws Heavy Fan PraiseWestside Gunn's "Pray For Paris" has been celebrated on social media as a hip-hop triumph -- check out some of the reactions right here. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWestside Gunn Taps Tyler, The Creator & Joey Bada$$ For "327"Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$, and Tyler, The Creator absolutely snap on luxury boom-bap anthem "327."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Asserts Dominance Ahead Of "Pray For Paris"Ahead of the release of "Pray For Paris," Westside Gunn takes a moment to reflect on his unparalleled rise to hip-hop dominance. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Shares Virgil Abloh Designed "Pray For Paris" CoverFollowing the reveal of the stacked "Pray For Paris" tracklist, Westside Gunn has revealed the official cover art designed by Virgil Abloh. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn's "Pray For Paris" Tracklist Is StackedWestside Gunn's first solo album of 2020, "Pray For Paris" features a stacked cast including Tyler, The Creator, Wale, & Freddie Gibbs. By Mitch Findlay