Jamila Woods Links Up With Saba For Incredible Single, “Practice”

One of the most underrated singers and songwriters from Chicago, Illinois is back with one more taster from her upcoming album. The artist we are referring to is the 34-year-old Jamila Woods. It will be her third album in her roughly six-year career. It is a follow-up to her sophomore record from 2019, LEGACY! LEGACY! That is quite a long gap between releases, but Jamila is clearly being very meticulous with Water Made Us. It is slated to be out this Friday, October 13.

It is shaping up to be one of the busiest Fridays for new music this year. While there is a chance that it does not rack up a ton of streams, we know the quality will be exquisite. So far, Jamila has proved that to be the case with the singles leading up to the 13th. Our first taste of the direction she seems to be going in was with "Tiny Garden" back in July. Following that, we got "Boomerang," which was a sad and gorgeous track at the same time. Then, on September 13, Woods released "Good News."

Listen To "Practice" From Jamila Woods And Saba

All of this leads us up to the final offering, "Practice." We know now there will be at least two features. "Tiny Garden" had a guest appearance from duendita, and this new song has Saba. One of the better lyricists of this generation, he is also a Chicago kid. That connection shines through as both bring cute and witty performances about a relationship just getting started. Jamila's project is shaping up to be something special.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Jamila Woods and Saba, "Practice?" Is this the best single for her upcoming album Water Made Us? Will this be Jamila's best project to date? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jamila Woods, Saba, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tomatoes and marigolds, they'll help each other grow

I hope this seat's not taken, I just wanna share the Sun with you

We don't gotta hurry up (Hurry up)

You ain't gotta be the one (Be the one)

We were just rehearsin' babe, you know this ain't the game

