Jamila Woods ain't no one to fuck with.

Ivy league educated. Street oriented. Leader.

Before we even get to her beautiful voice, it should be noted that the Blk Girl Soldier has been organizing and educating the creative youth of Chicago, Illinois since long before the media took interest. As Artistic Associate Director of Young Chicago Authors and co-organizer of Louder Than A Bomb (the largest poetry festival on the planet), Woods takes up the space to deliver her poignant verse while simultaneously providing that space for the talented others.

Woods began receiving international attention for her hyper-smooth singing voice after featuring on The Social Experiment's soul-quenching single "Sunday Candy." Since that first taste of fame, Woods has provided flavor to Macklemore's "White Privilege II" and Chance The Rapper's "Blessings."

In July 2016, Jamila Woods released her debut album HEAVN.