Jamila Woods’ “Boomerang” Is Beautiful Yet Sad

Jamila Woods has been blessing our ears for a few years now, going all the way back to her debut album HEAVN. Her blends of soul and R&B are delicate, beautiful, and overall are a joy to listen to every time she comes through with new material. She also released another single this year titled “Tiny Garden,” which is the lead song to her third album to come out this fall. Now we have another new track called “Boomerang.”

This stunning ballad is one of uncertainty and wanting this person to love them back. Woods’ vocals are pretty and whimsical as they usually are. The production is also stellar as well with a nice rhythm with steady drums and the hook is very catchy. All in all this new song will be one to revisit amongst her fans.

Jamila Is Lost And Confused

According to a statement Woods made about “Boomerang,” she describes the song as a confusing relationship that could go somewhere or it could not. “[It is]about that kind of relationship that keeps popping back up throughout your life, that magnetic attachment you have to someone and the excitement and anxiety that comes with wondering ‘will we or won’t we?’” Even though the track is a little sad in its message we cannot help but sing along with her. In some other news surrounding this song, this will be a song included are her next album, Water Made Us. It is slated for release on October 13, 2023.

What are your thoughts on this brand new track, “Boomerang,” from Jamila Woods? Is she one of the more underrated singers in the soul and R&B genre? What is your favorite song of hers and are you excited for the upcoming album? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m giving you it all or nothing at all

I’m waiting for your call and hoping you fall for me

Tryna keep my head out the way

I’ll make room in my heart

I’m hoping you stay, hoping you wait

