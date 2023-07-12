Jamila Woods just announced her first new album in 4 years. The project is her third studio album and is officially called Water Made Us. The project follows 2019’s critically acclaimed LEGACY! LEGACY!. According to Uproxx, alongside the announcement, she also released the album’s lead single “Tiny Gardens” as well as an accompanying music video. Woods described the track as “a song about the way my heart works, the slow and steady way I love.”

She also directed the track’s music video and shared some thoughts on her approach. “I wanted to create a visual representation of how I often feel in relationships — like I’m having huge feelings that I end up expressing in small specific ways,” her statement reads. Unsurprisingly, the project will dive into some intimate details of Woods’ life. ““Water Made Us feels like the most personal and vulnerable piece of art I’ve ever made. I love creating from source material, diving deep into a subject, and extrapolating from what I discover.” Water Made Us is set to release on October 13th via Jagjaguwar and features songs with Duendita and Peter CottonTale.

Jamila Woods’ 3rd Album Is On The Way

Though she hasn’t released a new album in 4 years she hasn’t been completely quiet. She teamed up with Peter CottonTale for a song called “WYD” back in 2021. The pair are set to link up again on another new song in the tracklist of Woods’ forthcoming album. She only released one new single of her own in 2022. The track “Boundaries” dropped to praise from both fans and critics alike. A remixed version of the song with DRAMA also went on to receive praise from fans.

Jamila Woods also teamed up with Adi Oasis on a song last year. The track “Red To Violet” saw the pair teaming up for an R&B number that has generated over a million streams since its release last year. What do you think of Jamila Woods announcing her third album is coming soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

