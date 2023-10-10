Soulja Boy’s Resurfaced Statement From 2008 Home Invasion Refutes His Side Of The Story

Soulja Boy's written statement from the infamous 2008 home invasion that occurred while he was in the house has resurfaced online. His words refute a now-famous retelling of the incident he gave while speaking with VladTV almost a decade later, in which he claimed to grab a gun and fight back. In reality, Soulja confirmed at the time that he "cut all the lights off and hid with my eyes closed." NoJumper shared the statement on Instagram, Monday.

While many users trolled Soulja for lying about his brazenness during the incident, others came to his defense. "He said what he was supposed to," one wrote. Another commented: "So u can’t lie to the police now??? Yall actin like he gone tell them people exactly what he did. It’s a fact he did pop dude stop hatin."

Soulja Boy On His "SouljaWorld" Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for how Soulja Boy recounted the incident to VladTV, he took a much more dramatic approach. He recalled: “One n****a run to the front door. I hop out, I start shooting, shot the n***a,” Souja Boy recalled. “Shot his a**. All the n***as run out the door. This n***a on the floor. Walk up to this n***a, take his mask off his head. Looked at it, saw who it was. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ Shot his a** again. He [was] screaming and s***. I shut the door.” Check out Soulja Boy's original statement for the police below.

Soulja Boy's Original Statement

The resurfacing of Soulja's police statement isn't the only bad news that the rapper's dealt with in recent days. Last week, Radar Online obtained court documents revealing that he'll have to forfeit several of his high-end cars to pay off more than a half-million dollars in debt he owes to an ex.

