Soulja Boy’s Ex Permitted To Seize Vehicles, Cash, And More For Lawsuit Damages

Last month, Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, motioned to seize some of the rapper's assets to collect the damages awarded to her in her assault case. The rapper was ordered to pay Myers $472K, but he claimed he was unable to pay due to financial struggles. He motioned to dismiss the damages, but the judge denied it.

“Defendant must be earning money from somewhere sufficient to pay for the rent and whatever other monthly expenses he has,” the judge explained. “In other words, defendant is paying $300,000/year in rent alone. It stands to reason that he must have some other living expenses. And that money must come from somewhere.” Now, the judge has granted officers permission to seize Soulja Boy's cars and cash on behalf of his ex. Officers will be allowed to take any cash in excess of $1K.

Soulja Boy's Ex Collecting Damages

Soulja Boy attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

In his motion to dismiss the damages, Soulja Boy claimed that he owes the IRS $1 million in back taxes. He also cited steep rental payments for his LA mansion, which he says costs him $25K per month. The judge advised Soulja Boy to scale back his living situation in order to pay off his debt.

Myers sued the rapper back in 2020, accusing him of kidnapping and assaulting her at a Malibu house party the year prior. Her awarded damages are to cover her mental health expenses, as well as the physical and mental suffering the alleged assault caused her. "Mr. Way [Soulja Boy] assaulted and terrorized Kayla, and that was borne out by the evidence and testimony," Myers' attorney stated. "The punitive damages were substantial, and hopefully they will serve as a lesson to Mr. Way that his celebrity status is not a license to commit violence.” What do you think of the court granting officers permission to seize Soulja Boy's property on behalf of his ex? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Soulja Boy.

