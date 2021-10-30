cars
- MusicRick Ross Reveals He Uses Private Jet Hanger To Store His Luxury CarsRick Ross showed off his luxury car collection on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Files Lawsuit Over Bad Work On His Rolls-Royce, MotorcyclesReportedly, Parker Brothers Concepts owes 50 Cent over $238k.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsSoulja Boy's Ex Permitted To Seize Vehicles, Cash, And More For Lawsuit DamagesKayla Myers was awarded $472K in damages after suing Soulja Boy for assault in 2020.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Embraces His Chocolate Chip Cookie Aesthetic In New IG PhotosTravis Scott recently showed off his matte brown cars on social media.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLudacris Reveals He Still Has His Car From The '90sLudacris' 1993 Acura Legend is still his "favorite car."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTinie Tempah To Host New Series About Classic Cars Called "Bangers"The new series will explore the history of classic cars.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Iconic Snoop DeVille Bought By Texas Cadillac DealerSnoop's recognizable lowrider found a new home. By Lavender Alexandria
- GramRick Ross Announces The Winners Of His Car ShowRoss gave the winners prizes equaling over $300,000.By Noah Grant
- MusicCardi B Says She "Might As Well" Sell Her Car CollectionCardi B says her cars are "just collecting dust."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Fleet Of CarsThe iconic boxer has some equally iconic rides.By Ben Mock
- MusicStormzy Tries To Move His Lamborghini From Between Two Cars At London HotelThe hip-hop star found his yellow Lambo stuck in a bizarre situation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gifts Ari Fletcher A Bentley For Valentine's, She Returns The FavorThe star couple seem to know exactly what their partner wants, and it seems that great minds think alike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomKim Kardashian Banned From Buying Specific Ferrari ModelsKim K is on a no-buy list for modifying Ferraris in the past.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomKodak Black Fan Buys Rapper His Dream CarOne of Kodak Black's biggest fans bought him his dream car after hearing that he got shot.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shows Off Stunning All-Grey Luxury Car CollectionKim Kardashian shows off three of her favorite luxury cars, which are wrapped in all-grey to match her house.By Alex Zidel
- TechMercedes-Benz Reveals Virgil Abloh's Electric Project Maybach Car DesignMercedes-Benz has revealed a collaboration with Virgil Abloh for a unique Maybach.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureOffset Heartbroken Over Dodge Hellcat NewsOffset is upset after learning that Dodge is reportedly discontinuing the Hellcat model in 2023.By Alex Zidel
- TVRick Ross Names Biggie & Tupac As Rap Heroes On "Jay Leno's Garage"Both Rozay and Leno are known for their extensive car collections, so it only made sense that they cruised around for an unconventional interview.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West's Used Cars Go Up For AuctionSeveral of Kanye West's cars are up for auction.By Cole Blake