Drake Reportedly Responds To Stylist Who Alleges He Tried To Take Her Car Back

Celebrities almost always have to deal with people (especially online) trying to gain some sort of clout from them. It appears that's how fans are labeling this murky scenario between Drake and a stylist. The situation was captured by The Shade Room, with it all appearing to go down in the Instagram DMs.

The woman goes by Asiah Knowles (asiahknowles) and has 113,000 followers. Interestingly though, when you search her account, this message appears. "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

Already, things seem quite fishy, and it makes it more difficult to track this conversation with Drake. Either way, we continue. Some time yesterday, she made a post with a caption in which Asiah alleges the Canadian rapper tried to take back a car he bought her sometime after her birthday.

It's hard to make out the scribbled message in the repost, but a few words appear to say "after your birthday" and they are supposedly from Drake. But it appears that's what was said as Asiah writes, "You already threatened to take the car back after my bday! Anyways. Send the pick up person."

Drake ICEMAN

Then, earlier today, The Shade Room snagged a screenshot from Asiah showing that Drake was allegedly the one to start this chat between them. However, based on the image he provided them, there are no messages exchanged at all.

Overall, it seems Drizzy is just as perplexed as most of the internet is right now. He reportedly broke his silence on the matter per the outlet. "Don't know that human."

All in all, it's a wacky and mostly unfounded interaction and most folks believe Asiah is trying to gain some attention. "She was looking for her moment he cooked it [laughing emojis}" one user writes in the comments. But there are others coming to her defense as well.

"It says he started a chat with her. This can only be done ONCE you send a message. I can go to one of y’all’s profiles right now and hit send message and it wouldn’t say that UNLESS I sent the message…. He texted her. It’s okay." "I definitely believe her [laughing emoji 100 emoji]," adds another."