Asiah Knowles, the Instagram model and stylist who recently accused Drake of "threatening" to take her car back after her birthday, is continuing to target the Toronto rapper on social media. In a new video caught by LiveBitez, Knowles films her alleged DMs with Drake, in which he calls her a "tweaker."

In the messages, Drake allegedly continues: "I feel sorry for you. I hope you get life together. This is def not the way." After showing Drake's DMs, Knowles sends him a lengthy response.

Fans remained supportive of Drake in the comments section of the post from LiveBitez. "I know Drake annoyed w this one. She annoying me!!" one user wrote. Another added: "Girlllll ain’t nobody reading allat sh*t. A n****s could never get a paragraph outta me."

Drake ended up addressing Knowles initial claims in the comments section of a post on Instagram from The Shade Room. After the outlet reshared Knowles' posts, Drake wrote: “Never met this person in my life.” He's currently working on his highly anticipated album, Iceman.

Who Is Asiah Knowles?

Asiah Knowles has over 113,000 followers on Instagram, but deactivated her account for a brief stretch after her first post about Drake went viral online. She previously made headlines for accusing Pooh Shiesty of getting her pregnant back in 2022. Knowles similarly used alleged screenshots of their direct messages to make her claims public.

Shiesty denied the allegations on social media shortly afterward. “I don’t know that lady, I ain’t never really seen her but one time, she got close to lil’ bruh. Sh*t fake," he said at the time. "I never had sex with her. I never touched her, I damn near never gave her a hug. She cap. She a blogger, she messy as hell. Quit playing with myself and quit playing with my guys. Just clearing the air.”