Rick Ross' Exes Side With Drake In Ongoing Feud

Rick Ross' exes, Tia Kemp and Cristina Mackey, both came out in support of Drake amid his and Ross' feud. Kemp, with whom Ross shares a child, offered to leak private details about Ross to the Toronto rapper, while Mackey was more subtle in the way she took sides.

"Call me. I got something to tell you," Kemp said in a video on social media directed at Drake. In another clip, she reiterated, "I got something to tell you. Get over here." She went on to explain that she doesn't understand why so many artists are hating on Drake at the moment. When Hollywood Unlocked shared the post, many fans took Ross' side. "I don't like my children's father but I can bet you, I'll never go against him for a opp," one said. Another wrote: "I feel sorry for Ross. Gotta be careful, fellas. You can’t just plant a seed in any garden..." For her part, Mackey shared a video of herself listening to Drake's track, "Energy."

Read More: Rick Ross Trolls Drake At Club Concert Amid Beef, Responds To DMs With His Mom

Rick Ross & Drake Celebrate New Year's Eve In 2013

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Drake and Rick Ross attend Sean Diddy Combs Ciroc The New Years Eve Party at his home on December 31, 2013, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Drake took shots at Ross on his recently leaked diss track tentatively titled, "Push Ups," which prompted a near-immediate response from Ross. Later on social media, Drake labeled Ross "racist" for calling him white in the song. Ross responded in a video on Instagram: "Tell your mama you stayed out past your curfew white boy," among other insults.

Tia Kemp & Cristina Mackey Side With Drake

While Rick Ross was quick to fire back at Drake, Kendrick Lamar still has yet to address the diss track. On the other hand, The Weeknd appeared to respond to it being leaked with a picture of him manically laughing on Instagram. He had just accused Drake of having leaks in his camp on Metro Boomin and Future's "All to Myself." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross Has A Secret Child That Looks Like Drake, Ex Tia Kemp Claims After He Unfollows Him

[Via] [Via]