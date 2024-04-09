Tia Kemp Accuses Rick Ross Of Being On Diddy’s Alleged Freak Off Tapes

Tia Kemp went off on Rick Ross in a video on social media as she's been trying to get in contact with him regarding their son's upcoming prom. In doing so, she accused him of being on the tapes Diddy allegedly has of people attending his parties.

“I want you to talk. Don’t be scared now. No Diddy huh?” Kemp began. “You scared now. I know you’re on them tapes. Freaky b*tch. I know you is.” From there, she joked that her should send her a fruit basket and explained why she’s mad. She says Ross hasn’t hit her up and their kid’s prom is in two weeks. “What you quiet for? Nobody wants to see your Louis outfits and sneakers.”

Rick Ross Performs At Miami Jazz In The Gardens Festival

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rapper Rick Ross performs during the "Miami Jazz In The Gardens" music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

When Live Bitez posted the video on Instagram, fans were loving the energy. "Her and boosie need to have a podcast together with one good moderator," one user commented. Another wrote: "I just spit my coffee out. Why is she like this?" Check out Kemp's full video below. As for the tapes Kemp mentioned, they're related to the rumors that Diddy has been filming illicit behavior at his parties for years. While there's no evidence of that being the case, Homeland Security agents raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami, last month. No charges came of the incident.

Tia Kemp Calls Out Rick Ross

Diddy's lawyer labeled the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force" afterward. In addition to possible legal action, Diddy is facing numerous civil lawsuits. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tia Kemp and Rick Ross as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

