Rick Ross Trolls Drake At Club Concert Amid Beef, Responds To DMs With His Mom

"Lord Knows" what other bangers Drake and Rick Ross could've cooked up if it wasn't for their current beef, but here we are. The latest development in this feud is a recent appearance that the latter gave at a club, at which he wore a hoodie of the former and played his music while cutting it off on occasion. Rozay was on the mic trash talking and living in the moment, following with his relentless trolling of the 6ix God online for his alleged nose job and his other rumored surgeries. Still, for some fans, this is all moot if it isn't on wax.

Fortunately for Rick Ross, at least he has his lightning-fast response to Drake's diss track to stand by, even if he's just repeating many of his same talking points there online. Here's what Drizzy had to say about the response and these cosmetic allegations to his mother, who texted him about people being nosy about his sniffer. "I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma," he wrote after many crying-laughing emojis, denying the speculaton. "It's coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with. He's gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn't eaten in days and it's turned him angry and racist. He's performing at proms for money it's bad don't worry we'll handle it."

Read More: Rick Ross & Drake Drama Leaves Joe Budden In His Feelings

Rick Ross Wears Drake Hoodie While His Music Plays At The Club

Then, Rick Ross responded to this specific message exchange via a video on his Instagram Story today (Sunday, April 14). Basically, he was making fun of how "Cupcake Drake" shared his messages with his mother and had to tell her about his feud. The Maybach Music Group mogul also kept calling him "white boy" and "big nose," and continued his clowning of the OVO boss' alleged liposuction. However, he also called Sandra Graham a "beautiful lady" who should know that her son "stayed out at the park too late," so he didn't extend the disrespect to the family.

Rozay Thinks Drake "Called His Mommy" On Him

With all this in mind, do you think either MC is "winning" right now or is it all just Internet fodder? What about the other alleged responses that are currently raging on in this rap world civil war? Drop your takes on all this in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross and Drake, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Cease & Desisted French Montana Over “Splash Brothers” Verse