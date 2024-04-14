Drake Denies Rick Ross' Nose Job Claims, Sends This Scathing Shot At His Diss

Rick Ross' response track to Drake's diss was an Amazon same-day delivery, and the latter wasted very little time in coming through with a clap-back of his own. Moreover, it's not in diss track form, but instead a screenshot posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday (April 14) of a text message exchange between him and his mother, who actually had a very wholesome message about rumors that Rozay started on the diss. "Aubs – the internet is saying you got a nose job??" she asked Drizzy. "You looked the same to me in the kitchen today.

"I can't believe you would get one without me, cuz you know I always wanted one," Sandi Graham went on about Rick Ross' claims about her son Drake, accusations which also included a supposed cease and desist letter to French Montana. "Don't tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this, too?" she concluded. Drizzy's response began with a slew of crying-laughing emojis, and continued: "I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma. It's coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with. He's gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn't eaten in days and it's turned him angry and racist. He's performing at proms for money it's bad don't worry we'll handle it."

Drake's Response To Rick Ross' Nose Job Claims

"@richforever [Rick Ross] you're one nosey goof," Drake wrote under the screenshot on his Instagram Story. It looks like, between this and the words that he had for The Biggest Boss on his leaked diss track, the OVO/MMG partnership is buried. It's quite sad considering their wealth of great material together, but there's obviously a lot we don't know. Still, maybe one day we'll get a clearer picture of what happened.

