Drake Says He’s Yet To Push The “Red Button” After Diss Track Leak

Yesterday (April 13), what appeared to be Drake's eagerly anticipated response to disses from Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, Future, and more surfaced online. At first, most listeners didn't believe the track, reportedly titled "Push Ups," was real. Instead, it was widely speculated that it was generated using AI. Eventually, a new high-quality version began making its rounds, which DJ Akademiks reacted to on stream.

Of course, once the track was confirmed to be real, fans went wild. They've since been busy analyzing each and every jab, and many believe he's come out on top. According to Drizzy, however, he's just getting started. A screenshot of some DMs between the Toronto-born performer and an associate has now been unveiled, revealing that he's got more up his sleeve.

Drake Is Just Getting Started

"Red button even pushed yet?" the associate asked Drake. "Nope," he replied, "Not even close." Obviously, things are only beginning, but the uproar he's already managed to create is pretty impressive. Countless social media users are sharing their reactions online, and speculating what's to come. He's yet to say much about the situation, though he did share a photo of Uma Thurman in Kill Bill on his Instagram Story, poking fun at the whole "20 vs 1" debacle.

Shortly after Drake's diss dropped, Rick Ross even responded with a track of his own, "Champagne Moments." On it, he accuses Drizzy of getting a nose job, hitting French Montana with a cease and desist, and much more. Clearly, he didn't waste any time. It's now speculated that the cease and desist he mentions in the song was over Drake's scrapped "Splash Brothers" verse for Mac & Cheese 5. What do you think of Drake claiming the "red button" hasn't even been pushed yet? What else do you think he has up his sleeve? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

