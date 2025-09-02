Drake Laughs Off Ab Surgery Rumors & BBL Allegations

Drake sat down with Bobbi Althoff for a new viral interview ahead of his upcoming ninth studio album, "Iceman."

Drake addressed the allegations about having had ab surgery as well as the speculation that he got a BBL during his recent interview with Bobbi Althoff. The topic began with Althoff directly asking if he had any procedures done on his abs, which he denied.

From there, he remarked: "People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?" The two then go on to joke about Drake's abs.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the interview clip. "All yall n****s thought he got his abs done … and yall was mad about … Why you mad about another man body," one user wrote in response to XXL sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). Another user countered: "Smart people know he got his abs done of course he wouldn’t admit to it like duh lmao his arms aren’t all defined but his abs are lmao yea ok! I got a unicorn in my backyard who wants to see."

Drake "Iceman" Album

Elsewhere during the discussion, Drake fired back against allegations of being a "culture vulture." He explained: "I experience a lot of guilt tripping in my life where people are like, 'No this is your fault,' essentially… My intentions are pure. It's the same way even in music. People will be like, 'Your a culture vulture.' People will describe the collaborative efforts that I have put forth and the artists that I've picked up or shined a light on as me taking. They'll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me it's a self-serving thing. I think I get real sensitive about that."

Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his ninth studio album, Iceman. While he still hasn't confirmed a release date, he has hinted at the project's near arrival on several occasions.

He also already put out multiple singles for the effort. He began with "What Did I Miss?," on July 5th and followed that up by working with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th.

