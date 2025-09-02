Drake Claims He's Not Afraid Of Los Angeles And Promises He'll Be Back

BY Cole Blake 1421 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake hinted at touring in the United States again as he continues to work on his new studio album, "Iceman."

Drake has shut down rumors that he's scared of returning to Los Angeles after his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He addressed the drama while speaking with Bobbi Althoff for a new interview in which he also promised he'll be touring in the United States again soon.

At one point in the discussion, Althoff asked Drake whether he's afraid of L.A., which the Toronto rapper shot down. From there, she questioned why he hasn't performed there since the feud. "I did," he said. "When all that happened, I had just done an American tour. So, I gotta do another one. They don't happen like every-- I'll be back."

His promise comes as he's gearing up for the release of a new studio album titled Iceman. Until then, he's currently performing on tour with PartyNextDoor in Europe and has more dates lined up through the rest of the month in France and Germany.

Drake & Bobbi Althoff Interview

Drake has been making tons of headlines for his interview with Bobbi Althoff. Elsewhere in their discussion, he addressed criticisms he's faced for allegedly being a "culture vulture" in the music industry. "I experience a lot of guilt tripping in my life where people are like, 'No this is your fault,' essentially… My intentions are pure," he argued. "It's the same way even in music. People will be like, 'Your a culture vulture.' People will describe the collaborative efforts that I have put forth and the artists that I've picked up or shined a light on as me taking. They'll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me it's a self-serving thing. I think I get real sensitive about that."

He also spoke on rumors of getting both ab surgery and a BBL, denying both. "People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?" he joked.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
