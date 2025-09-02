Drake has shut down rumors that he's scared of returning to Los Angeles after his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He addressed the drama while speaking with Bobbi Althoff for a new interview in which he also promised he'll be touring in the United States again soon.

At one point in the discussion, Althoff asked Drake whether he's afraid of L.A., which the Toronto rapper shot down. From there, she questioned why he hasn't performed there since the feud. "I did," he said. "When all that happened, I had just done an American tour. So, I gotta do another one. They don't happen like every-- I'll be back."

His promise comes as he's gearing up for the release of a new studio album titled Iceman. Until then, he's currently performing on tour with PartyNextDoor in Europe and has more dates lined up through the rest of the month in France and Germany.

Drake & Bobbi Althoff Interview

Drake has been making tons of headlines for his interview with Bobbi Althoff. Elsewhere in their discussion, he addressed criticisms he's faced for allegedly being a "culture vulture" in the music industry. "I experience a lot of guilt tripping in my life where people are like, 'No this is your fault,' essentially… My intentions are pure," he argued. "It's the same way even in music. People will be like, 'Your a culture vulture.' People will describe the collaborative efforts that I have put forth and the artists that I've picked up or shined a light on as me taking. They'll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me it's a self-serving thing. I think I get real sensitive about that."