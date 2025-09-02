Drake Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Type

Drake says that he has a specific type when it comes to women, and he's looking for a "goth baddie with O-cups." He discussed his ideal partner during an interview with Bobbi Althoff, which is going viral on social media.

"It's some tweaked out, goth, tatted all over... I really feel like my destiny is to end up with a goth baddie with just absolute O-cups. That's just honest," he said. From there, he added that they have to be funny as well. He admitted that they've been tough for him to find because he's "the opposite of what they want."

Fans online have been sharing plenty of laughs in response to the clip. "I love how goofy he is, he is so unserious for you guys to take him so seriously and want him gone so badly. I'm pretty sure he laughs at how people describe him on the internet," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others weren't feeling it. "This man is pushing 50 years old btw," another replied.

Drake & Bobbi Althoff Interview

Several other clips from Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff have already been going viral on social media. Elsewhere in the discussion, the Toronto rapper shot down the idea that he's afraid of performing in Los Angeles following his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. In explaining why he hasn't been back since, he said: "When all that happened, I had just done an American tour. So, I gotta do another one. They don't happen like every-- I'll be back."

He also laughed off rumors of getting both ab surgery and a BBL, denying both. "People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?" he joked.

The interview comes as Drake continues to gear up for the release of his next studio album, Iceman. He's already released two singles for the project, "What Did I Miss?," and the Central Cee-assisted "Which One."