Drake & Bobbi Althoff Finally Open Up About Their Falling Out

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
Drake sat down with Bobbi Althoff for an interview ahead of the release of his next studio album, "Iceman."

Drake and Bobbi Althoff joked about their falling out during their viral interview which hit the internet on Tuesday. In doing so, they revealed that they got in an argument over text and decided to no longer be friends.

“We got in a little argument," Drake revealed before admitting he got a little "chippy." Althoff then said: "Within 20 minutes I’m blocked on texts, Instagram, everywhere and the interview has to be wiped off. That was the end of our friendship.”

Fans have been criticizing Drake in response to the clip on social media. "Sounds about drakeish.. ion even bump dude anymore, can’t have dem female tendencies wearin off on me lol," one user wrote in the replies of a post from No Jumper. Another added: "Yea that Kendrick line be hitting. This n***a moving like a bad bich fr."

Read More: Drake x Bobbi Althoff: 5 Takeaways From "Not This Again" Episode 1

Drake "Iceman" Album

Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff comes as he continues to work on his highly anticipated album, Iceman. He's already released two singles for the project, "What Did I Miss?," and the Central Cee-assisted "Which One." He has yet to confirm a release date for Iceman, but has hinted at it arriving soon on several occasions. He is also currently on tour in Europe with his Some Sexy Songs 4 collaborator, PartyNextDoor. The two have shows lined up through the rest of September.

After he drops Iceman, Drake will likely be hitting the road for another United States tour. While speaking with Althoff, he shot down the idea that he's afraid of performing in Los Angeles following his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. In explaining why he hasn't been back since, he said: "When all that happened, I had just done an American tour. So, I gotta do another one. They don't happen like every-- I'll be back."

He also made headlines for discussing accusations of being a "culture vulture" as well as allegedly having gotten a BBL and ab surgery during the interview.

Read More: Drake Claps Back At "Entitled" Hip-Hop Journalists Who Trashed His Bobbi Althoff Interview

