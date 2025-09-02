Traditional hip-hop media has been viewing Drake in a different light since the Kendrick Lamar unfolded last year. The public backlash perhaps picked up even more after he filed his defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us." As a result, it seems like the Canadian rapper has stayed away from sitting down with journalists or those with legit credibility in storytelling.

One of Drake's moves that really angered the former was his first sit-down with Bobbi Althoff. Longtime reporter Elliott Wilson was one of the loudest detractors when it aired in July 2023. "I didn’t like the first Bobbi Althoff thing that happened. Once I saw that, I made comments publicly about that and then followed by that it was him and Lil Yachty. I said, 'I don’t like these interviews, it seems like he’s gonna talk around things and not talk to the culture.'"

Jemele Hill, who operates in the sports journalism realm was also disappointed. She felt "it just sadly points out how real Hip-Hop journalism has been practically erased." But it sounds like Drake couldn't care less about their feelings towards him and Bobbi's viral chat.

In a clip from their brand-new interview caught by Karabo on X, The Boy voiced his viewpoint on it and how game-changing it was. "What we did, it changed a lot of things for a lot of people. It was me essentially, like, just recognizing somebody that I never met in my life, that I fully believed in, that I thought was really interesting, and that I wanted to have an interesting conversation with."

Drake & Bobbi Althoff

He then sounded off on the aforementioned reporters. "It pissed off, like, so many, all these f*cking losers, these, like, storied journalists, like, this guy and that guy who feel so entitled to this interview, and, 'Drake never does anything for this type of media,' and it just made people so angry, that two people who…maybe have nothing to talk about, or everything to talk about, but just based on random energy, could come together."

Even though the ICEMAN MC didn't want to "take too much credit" for this wave, he admitted that it opened other big rappers' eyes to different outlets. "[It] made people more comfortable to go sit down with somebody they’ve never sat down with before."

He concluded, "The goal is not to be some unattainable d*ckhead for your whole life, you know? And only sit with Zane Lowe while he asks you the most curated and formal questions, no disrespect to him, but I think we did something that was special."