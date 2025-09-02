Drake Claims His "Muse" Is WWE's Rhea Ripley

Drake is viewed as kind of a goofy guy making it hard to tell how serious he's being at times. It's amplified during his reunion with Bobbi Althoff, who already brings a lot of weirdness out of her interviewees as is. One segment got particularly interesting as The Boy revealed who his "muse" is.
In a clip caught by Complex Sports, the duo was trying to look at Tyga's Instagram page. However, Drake's spotty connection rendered his chances of pulling it up. Weirdly, though, the Canadian superstar's personalized feed was only displaying Rhea Ripley content.
"I don’t have data. I’m trying to pull up — I’m trying to pull up Tyga’s Instagram. My F.Y.P. page is just all Rhea Ripley," he said. Bobbi Althoff had no clue who that was so Drake explained, "She’s a wrestler." But his comment after that was even more out of left field.
"She’s like my muse but — I’m the opposite of probably everything that she likes." It's also worth pointing that Rhea Ripley is married to AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews. They tied the knot back in 2024.
She's also from Adelaide, Australia, participates in the WWE, and is a two-time Women's World Champion. Impressively, her first title reign lasted for 380 days, which is tied for the longest run in WWE history.
Drake & Bobbi Althoff
Drake bringing up Rhea Ripley, who's known for her metalhead and gothic appearance in the ring, seemingly jumpstarted a sidebar about the rapper's dream girl. In another clip caught by X user mrclips, he describes his perfect woman as a "goth baddie with absolute O cups (big b**bs) that's also funny."
These are some of many unserious conversations during their reunion on Bobbi's new and improved podcast, Not This Again. The interviewer blew up with The Really Good Podcast two years ago after their first chat went live in July.
However, it was mysteriously deleted and spawned some wild allegations and rumors about their friendship being more than just that. But they have reconciled in recent months it seems and its resulted in Bobbi bringing Drake back to introduce her next endeavor.
