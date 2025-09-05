Peter Rosenberg References WWE’s Rhea Ripley’s Husband In Response To Drake’s “Muse” Comment On Bobbi Althoff

Peter Rosenberg has frequently critiqued Drake’s actions in hip-hop following the rap star’s battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Hot 97 and WWE media personality Peter Rosenberg is one of the many to weigh in on Drake’s new interview with Bobbi Althoff; more specifically, on the 6 God’s “muse” comment about WWE superstar Rhea Ripley. Rosenberg brought up Ripley’s husband, Buddy Murphy, in response to Drake’s omission. 

On September 2, the Ebro in the Morning co-host logged on to X with an informative post that offered Drizzy a little wrestling knowledge. “Someone send Drake a picture of Buddy Murphy,” Rosenberg wrote, a line that played on the rapper’s recent fascination with WWE superstar Rhea Ripley.

The remark arrived only days after Drake’s interview with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, a conversation where he dropped his usual stoic image and spoke more openly about his life. He admitted that Ripley, known for her gothic aesthetic and dominance in the ring, had become his “muse.” 

For Rosenberg, who just corresponded WWE’s Clash At The Castle Pay-Per-View, the chance to connect those dots was irresistible. His reference to Buddy Murphy, Ripley’s real-life husband and a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, doubled as a possible jab Drake’s viral confession.

Peter Rosenberg On Drake’s Muse of Rhea Ripley

The 6 God’s newfound obsession with WWE stems from a recent attendance at March’s Elimination Chamber in Toronto. After that event, he proceeded to follow former WWE women’s champion Liv Morgan. 

Peter Rosenberg’s tweet would be met with a variety of reactions. Many also using WWE references in response.

Instead of Buddy Murphy, a fan tweeted a suggestion of another WWE superstar. They tweeted, “Or send him Bron Breakker and then say “it’s prolly A STEEINERRRR…”

Mentioning Buddy Murphy with a Drizzy verse, another X user tweeted, “Drake started at the bottom and, if he doesn't check himself, Buddy will put him back there!”

A fan would go as far as to describe an incident involving Buddy Murphy and Drake. They tweeted, “If you think Drake, who has more money than every wrestler combined is intimidated, you're insane. Anyone who tried, would get swarmed by a dozen bodyguards that are bigger than 5'7" Murphy.” 

Rhea Ripley nor Buddy Murphy have responded to Drake’s comment at this time. 

