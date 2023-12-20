WWE News: Rival's Top Champion Talks Potential Move to WWE

In the dynamic world of professional wrestling, the winds of change are always blowing, bringing with them a flurry of speculation and anticipation. Recently, the wrestling community has been set abuzz with talks of Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), the reigning AEW World Champion, potentially making a seismic shift to WWE.

This speculation gained momentum following comments from Cody Rhodes, a former AEW star who transitioned to WWE in early 2022.

Cody Rhodes' Prediction and MJF's Response

Rhodes, in a recent interview with Rosenberg Wrestling, predicted that MJF would eventually find his way to WWE (via FightFans). Responding to these comments on the SI Media podcast, MJF expressed respect for Rhodes’ opinion.

He also addressed the negative fan reactions towards Rhodes, criticising the sensationalism and fear-mongering prevalent on social media.

MJF: The Bidding War of 2024

As MJF's AEW contract nears its end, the wrestling world is keenly aware of the impending 'bidding war of 2024'. This term refers to the anticipated competition between wrestling promotions to sign MJF when his contract expires. Friedman himself has teased a possible defection to WWE on AEW TV, adding fuel to the speculative fire.

When questioned about concerns regarding WWE potentially restricting his character, MJF confidently stated that he doesn’t see how anyone could "put a leash" on him. He asserted his belief in his ability to thrive in any company, showcasing his confidence and self-assurance.

WWE News: MJF's Career Trajectory and Future Decisions

Reflecting on his career trajectory, MJF acknowledged that while AEW might fit him more than other places, there could be arguments made for a move to WWE. He emphasised that his decision, whatever it may be, will be based on what feels right and meaningful to him.

WWE News: MJF's Current Status in AEW

In conclusion, the wrestling world watches with bated breath as MJF's contract with AEW draws to a close. His potential move to WWE remains a topic of intense speculation and debate. Whatever decision MJF makes, it is sure to send ripples through the wrestling industry, underscoring the ever-evolving nature of this high-octane world.