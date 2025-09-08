Peter Rosenberg used his platform this week to take aim at Ronda Rousey, delivering a sharp rebuke on his Cheap Heat podcast over the former WWE star’s recent comments about her tenure and her former opponent, Alexa Bliss.

Rousey, who transitioned to wrestling after a celebrated MMA career, suggested in recent interviews that working with Bliss was beneath her. Rosenberg bristled at the remark, calling it another example of Rousey undercutting her own reputation.

“For her to blatantly criticize the fact that she worked with Alexa Bliss, as if Bliss was somehow beneath her, was yet another example of just Ronda Rousey needing to pry her foot out of her mouth,” Rosenberg said.

Although he made clear his criticism was not personal, Rosenberg noted he never enjoyed Rousey’s character on-screen. He acknowledged her in-ring style carried a realism that could have worked but argued it failed to connect with fans.

Rosenberg pointed out that Rousey entered WWE with rare advantages.

“Then was gifted Rowdy Roddy Piper’s entire gimmick, was given a fire expensive theme song to use. Got all the bells and whistles, all the big treatment, everything that you could imagine, and all we hear her do is complain about her time in WWE,” he said.

Peter Rosenberg On Ronda Rousey

He contrasted her careers in MMA and wrestling. “Criticize UFC fighters. No problem. You were an all-time great in MMA. You’re not an all-time great in wrestling. You’re not. So you just don’t have the cachet to say things about people like Bliss.”

Peter Rosenberg’s comments on Rousey would receive backlash from fans, questioning for the media personality’s credentials. “What the fuck is Peter Rosenberg an all time great at [clown face emoji],” tweeted an X user.

Another tweets: “Peter Rosenberg is a stooge that should never have been hired. Just a mark dork repeating whatever orders he gets.”

Others questioned Rosenberg’s validaity in the wrestling or hip hop community. They tweeted, “No one in the IWC or the hip-hop community ever asked for Peter Rosenberg’s opinion on anything.”