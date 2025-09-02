Drake Makes Fun Of Rick Ross With Witty Joke About Fake Jewelry

So far, it appears that Drake and Bobbi Althoff's reunion is going to perform just as well if not better than their inaugural conversation. After shoving their differences aside, the duo is back and is catching up on everything that's transpired for The Boy. One of those topics unsurprisingly was his 2024 beefs.

One clip revolving around this segment that's already making the rounds is about Rick Ross. As caught by SOUND | Victor Baez, Bobbi and Drake were sipping on some rosé, which the latter prefers over ice. The former found it quite strange, though. "I've never seen someone ice rosé," she said.

Drake replied, "You've never seen someone ice rosé? Well, talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds." If you didn't catch the double entendre in that joke, Drizzy saying "ice rosé" can also be viewed as "ice Rozay."

Rozay is Rick Ross' nickname. By then adding the fake diamonds comment, he's implying that the MMG boss only wears fake jewelry. It's an admittedly witty quip that Bobbi nor anyone on set caught.

It's also a bit of risky one to say for Drake as people have been criticizing his recent Tupac chain purchase. He copped the supposed Death Row piece that the late icon wore on his All Eyez On Me album cover.

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

Suge Knight and Wack 100 believe its fake although the former isn't too upset about it. "I don't go hard about it because it ain't Drake's fault. I believe Drake really admired Tupac and liked Tupac."

Moreover, Tupac's brother Mopreme chimed in and vented his frustrations. "My man need to think more about his moves. Because I just saw... in London, talking about, 'London got the best rappers. London rappers are better than American rappers.' So why are you so seeking after the king of raps’ jewels, literal jewels? [...] If England has the best rappers, why are you doing this? So, I don’t know. [...] I think the family should have all of ‘Pac’s things, personally."

But as for the Drake and Ross thing, this is another mini chapter in their feud that began once the latter allegedly unfollowed the former first on Instagram. The Miami-based rapper did so amid the release of WE DON'T TRUST YOU, which housed Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That."