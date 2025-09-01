Tupac Shakur's Brother Mopreme Blasts Drake For Chain Purchase

Drake's purchase of Tupac's presumed Death Row chain has also come under scrutiny from various other West Coast individuals.

Drake continues to ruffle the feathers of the hip-hop world – or at least, those who have been on the hate train post-Kendrick Lamar battle. One of that showdown's most divisive early aspects was Drizzy's use of Tupac Shakur's artificially-generated voice, a narrative that continues to evolve.

We're talking about Drake buying Tupac's supposed Death Row chain earlier this month, which caused a lot of debate online. Some folks kept the conversation to the beef and cultural debates around hip-hop, whereas others questioned the authenticity of the chain.

Most recently, Tupac Shakur's brother Mopreme spoke on this matter during an interview with Loren Lorosa's The Latest podcast. "My man need to think more about his moves," Mopreme Shakur stated. "Because I just saw... in London, talking about, 'London got the best rappers. London rappers are better than American rappers.' So why are you so seeking after the king of raps’ jewels, literal jewels? [...] If England has the best rappers, why are you doing this? So I don’t know. [...] I think the family should have all of ‘Pac’s things, personally. But things don’t always work out that way. My personal opinion, that’s what I feel."

Drake Tupac Chain

Furthermore, Mopreme's words come after other folks questioned the authenticity of Drake's purchase. For example, after this debate raged on for a bit, Wack 100 and Suge Knight claimed that this chain is fake.

"I don't go hard about it because it ain't Drake's fault. I believe Drake really admired Tupac and liked Tupac," Suge remarked. Also, he suggested that someone "played" the 6ix God and spoke on the few Death Row chains he actually knows the existence of.

Drake's other hip-hop controversies go far beyond jewelry or the Kendrick battle, but such has been the case for most of his reign at the top. We'll see what the next debates are.

In the meantime, everyone's waiting for ICEMAN, which is what fans really care about at the end of the day. No matter what conflicts or issues are on the table, he usually comes through with hits. We'll see if 2025 graces us with its arrival.

