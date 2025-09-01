If you aren't Drake's biggest cheerleader, you still have to respect what the multi-hyphenate has accomplished. He's easily one of, if not the most influential hip-hop artist of all time. For the most part, he's forced a lot of new artists to harness the ability to sing as proficiently as one can rap.

That duality, along with his versatility and willingness to expand into other genres is why he's always dominating the charts and streaming ranks. But even though Drake does well in these areas all the time, this new statistic is quite remarkable.

It revolves around what many view as his magnum opus, 2011's Take Care. The Boy's sophomore album just saw its most successful day of streaming on Spotify on Saturday, August 30 with four million plays. Moreover, it remains in the top four most-streamed rap albums daily per RapTV.

That's mind-melting considering the record is about to be 14 years old on November 15. But the insane details don't end there. Take Care is also currently at number 30 on the Hot 200 and it will soon spend its 652nd week on it. Last week, it was sitting in the 34th slot.

Moreover, it recently joined an exclusive after standing firm for 650 weeks.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Per Power 98 and Forbes, Take Care is now just one of 12 records to last that long, showcasing some extreme longevity. Lastly, the hit-filled LP has over 6.2 billion streams all time according to Kworb, making it his fifth most played on Spotify.

While numbers aren't everything, it is hard to argue against Drake's second tape for being his most impactful. There were some rumors floating around that a Take Care sequel was in the works. However, sometimes things are best left to stand alone.

But Drizzy's next chance to create a timeless masterpiece will be his ninth studio offering ICEMAN. He's been teasing it since his Anita Max Wynn tour concluded through cryptic posts on IG and YouTube livestreams.