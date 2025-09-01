Drake's "Take Care" Sees Biggest Streaming Day On Spotify 14 Years After Its Release

BY Zachary Horvath 654 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Many believe "Take Care" is Drake's best body of work already, so a wild stat like this will only make their stance firmer.

If you aren't Drake's biggest cheerleader, you still have to respect what the multi-hyphenate has accomplished. He's easily one of, if not the most influential hip-hop artist of all time. For the most part, he's forced a lot of new artists to harness the ability to sing as proficiently as one can rap.

That duality, along with his versatility and willingness to expand into other genres is why he's always dominating the charts and streaming ranks. But even though Drake does well in these areas all the time, this new statistic is quite remarkable.

It revolves around what many view as his magnum opus, 2011's Take Care. The Boy's sophomore album just saw its most successful day of streaming on Spotify on Saturday, August 30 with four million plays. Moreover, it remains in the top four most-streamed rap albums daily per RapTV.

That's mind-melting considering the record is about to be 14 years old on November 15. But the insane details don't end there. Take Care is also currently at number 30 on the Hot 200 and it will soon spend its 652nd week on it. Last week, it was sitting in the 34th slot.

Moreover, it recently joined an exclusive after standing firm for 650 weeks.

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Releases

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Per Power 98 and Forbes, Take Care is now just one of 12 records to last that long, showcasing some extreme longevity. Lastly, the hit-filled LP has over 6.2 billion streams all time according to Kworb, making it his fifth most played on Spotify.

While numbers aren't everything, it is hard to argue against Drake's second tape for being his most impactful. There were some rumors floating around that a Take Care sequel was in the works. However, sometimes things are best left to stand alone.

But Drizzy's next chance to create a timeless masterpiece will be his ninth studio offering ICEMAN. He's been teasing it since his Anita Max Wynn tour concluded through cryptic posts on IG and YouTube livestreams.

Two singles are out for it already in the reflective "What Did I Miss?" and vibey "Which One" featuring Central Cee. It doesn't have a release date yet, but close friend Johnny Manziel has claimed we should expect it by the "end of October, maybe early November."

Read More: Offset "Kiari" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
New Year's Eve 2012 With Carson Daly Music Drake's "Take Care" Not Certified Diamond Despite Original Reports 1.6K
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sneakers Metallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: Photos 3.4K
drake albums Music What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album? 3.6K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
Comments 0