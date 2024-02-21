Drake's "Take Care" Not Certified Diamond Despite Original Reports

Drake is one of the most successful rappers in hip-hop's nearly 51 years in existence. The Toronto, Canada icon has racked up hits, numerous great albums, tremendous features, and many sold out tours. One of his magnum opus moments in his storied career has to be the release of his 2011 album Take Care. Even after its 12 years of shelf life, it still sits really high on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. It is currently at the number 30 spot, and it has been on the chart for 572 consecutive weeks. Just last week his third project was at number 23. However, even after all this time, Drake's Take Care is still not diamond.

According to XXL they had a direct conversation with the RIAA about incorrect reports saying Take Care reaching this coveted milestone. For those who do not know that stands for the Recording Industry Association of America. They handle and track all of the record certifications. There seems to a be a miscommunication between the RIAA and some of the accounts that made opposite reports.

Drake Still Has A Ways To Go Before Take Care Reaches Diamond Status

The RIAA corrected the numbers saying it is sitting at eight million copies sold and is yet to pass that mark. While it may be a tiny bit disappointing, Drake is most likely doing just fine. Eight of his records are still on the charts and his It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour is bringing in big crowds. It might take a couple more years, but Take Care holds a special place in a lot of rap fans' hearts regardless of its certification status.

