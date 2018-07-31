correction
- MusicDrake's "Take Care" Not Certified Diamond Despite Original ReportsThe nearly 13-year-old record is almost there though. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Nas X Corrects Article Who Mistook His Mother In Graphic FashionThe "MONTERO" star's mother's identity remains a mystery to most online users, and one mag learned that the hard way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMike Dean Reminds Everyone That He's The "GOAT"Mike Dean set the record straight.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDesiigner Not Required To Register As A Sex Offender, Attorney ClarifiesIntial reports about the rapper's sentencing were inaccurate.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKanye West Shuts Down Reports That His Performance Fee Is $1M: "Please Change This"Kanye West knows his worth, clearly.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicT-Pain Corrects Fans On Lyrics To "I'm Sprung": "It Drives Me Crazy!"T-Pain corrected fans on the lyrics to "I'm Sprung."By Cole Blake
- MusicBenny The Butcher Clarifies "Tana Talk 4" Release DateBenny The Butcher has issued a correction regarding the release date for his next project.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsElon Musk Corrects Grimes On The Meaning Of Their Son's NameElon Musk corrected his girlfriend, Grimes, on one detail in her explanation of their son's bizarre name right after she gave birth to X Æ A-12.By Lynn S.
- AnticsBlueface Corrects His Body Count & Says He's Slept With 10,000 WomenBlueface may have been a little humble.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsT.I. Hilariously Corrects Fabolous' Spelling On Emily B Breakup PostFabolous plans on suing TMZ for "deflamation."By Alex Zidel
- MusicK. Michelle Plastic Surgery TV Show In The Works: ReportThe singer might be using her own story to help other women.By Zaynab
- SocietyHillary Clinton Roasts Interviewer For Confusing Black Democrats"I Know They All Look Alike"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicTiffany Haddish Updates Beyonce Face-Biting Drama: "I Didn't Confirm Sh*t"The iconic story is taking on mythical proportions at this point.By Zaynab