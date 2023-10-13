Mike Dean Reminds Everyone That He’s The “GOAT”

Mike Dean recently took to social media to correct an account reporting on some of the top producers on Spotify. The account, @HipHopAllDayy, had shared a list of "GOATed" producers with the most songs with over 1 billion streams on the platform. They listed the Houston native as having six tracks over 1 billion, and he stepped in to set the record straight.

"I have 10 thank you see below," he wrote alongside screenshots of his tracks with more than a billion streams. The songs included Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE," Kanye West's "Stronger," Don Toliver's "No Idea," and more. "Please update fools! Also. I worked on 19 songs with a billion and I have 292 songs that got a million streams in last month. I AM GOAT," he continued.

Mike Deans Tells Account To "Please Update Fools!"

Clearly, he wasn't too pleased about the mix-up, and takes a lot of pride in his accomplishments, which is fair enough. "Actually 11," he added later. "This is just for Spotify Michael," the account responded. "We don’t have access to streams for all platforms unfortunately." He replied again, telling them, "Use muso. More info."

In recent months, the multi-instrumentalist has worked alongside Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and more. He also dropped 4:23 earlier this year, which The Weeknd is credited as an executive producer on. Aside from that and working together to create the soundtrack for The Idol, the duo also has a new joint album coming out sometime in the future. He shared the news in a Tweet back in June, leaving out further details. Though an official release date for the joint album remains a mystery, it's safe to say that fans can't wait. What do you think of Mike Dean reminding people that he's the GOAT? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Mike Dean.

