Travis Scott Performs “FE!N” Live, Mike Dean Says His Creativity Makes Him Unique

During a recent interview, Mike Dean discussed Travis Scott, revealing what he believes makes him unique as an artist. “His creativity,” the producer began, “like with his sounds and with his voice, his production and the work he does.” He’s a beast with like, vocal effects and sh*t like that,” he continued. “I just help him take it to the next level up.”

Travis Scott is hot off the release of his new album UTOPIA, which he unveiled yesterday after months of teasing. The LP is jam-packed with high-profile features, including Beyonce, Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and more. The artist also revealed a new film called Circus Maximus, which he released in conjunction with UTOPIA. Fans have been loving Travis’ new project. It was streamed more than 128 million times on Spotify alone the day it was released. According to reports, the album is expected to sell 450K album-equivalent units in its first week.

At a recent performance, Travis performed one of his tracks from UTOPIA, “FE!N.” As expected, fans went absolutely wild. A clip of the performance has his the internet, and attendees are seen swarming the artist as they shout out the song’s lyrics.

Earlier this week, Travis Scott had to cancel his scheduled performance at the Pyramids of Giza due to “production issues.” It was previously rumored to be canceled because Egyptian officials thought it could “[tamper] with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world.” At the time, Live Nation claimed that the show would still go on, however, it was ultimately postponed. The “SICKO MODE” rapper promised to make it up to fans though, telling them he’d perform at the Egyptian pyramids eventually. “Egypt at the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit of time to set lay on lands,” he Tweeted “I will keep you posted on a date which will be soon love you allll.”

