Travis Scott Fans Throw “Utopia” Party At Pyramids Despite Canceled Concert

Fans of Travis Scott celebrated the release of Utopia at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, where the rapper had intended to host a concert. Video of the group of fans partying while rapping the lyrics to “No Bystanders” has gone viral on social media. A fan page of Scott’s shared the initial video of the night, which prompted more fans to share their own clips.

Live Nation first announced the cancelation of Scott’s concert on July 26. “We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is canceled,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Scott later confirmed that he still intends to perform at the pyramids in some capacity, but will have to figure out a new date. “Egypt at the pyramids will happen But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands,” Scott said in a tweet.

Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professions halted the concert shortly after Scott announced it. “Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the organization said in a statement. “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

THREW A PARTY AT THE PYRAMIDS pic.twitter.com/vtrZwMUted — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 28, 2023

Despite the release concert not going forward, Scott still dropped Utopia on July 28. The project features a number of guest features including Drake, Beyonce, Young Thug, James Blake, and many more.

