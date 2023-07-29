Travis Scott Takes Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist To “UTOPIA” In New Update: Listen

The year’s music releases are only getting hotter, and this New Music Friday might just have been the best one yet in 2023. Moreover, if you have no idea where to start, our latest Fire Emoji playlist update has you covered on all the best hip-hop that came out this week. Of course, we can’t talk about July 28, 2023 without talking about Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA, which released to widespread acclaim and commercial success. Even though there are a lot of different highlights on this project, La Flame made sure that his experiments wouldn’t dampen some absolute heat. “MELTDOWN” with Drake, “TOPIA TWINS” with Rob49 and 21 S*vage, and “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” with Swae Lee and The Weeknd are particular standouts.

Speaking of Drake, the Canadian superstar linked up with the U.K.’s own Central Cee for their “On The Radar Freestyle,” as well. While we’re talking about collaborations, we have to mention Sugarhill Ddot’s new banger with Luh Tyler, “3AM in the Yams,” as well as Gloss Up’s “Don’t Like” with Bigg Bagg Queezy. Furthermore, That Mexican OT enlisted BigXthaPlug and Big Yayo for the minimal and menacing “Hit List.” All these showcase a lot of chemistry, as well as a hard and gritty strain of hip-hop making waves today.

Read More: Travis Scott Shouts Out The Neighborhood In “GOD’S COUNTRY” Music Video

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

In addition, Cardi B and Offset turned heads with their new track “JEALOUSY,” which makes a great song out of their perceived drama. Another hot track from this week was the City Girls’ remix of “Gorgeous” by Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley, which also brought a lot of energy. Not only that, but we also had two Southern legends release new material this week that hints towards more greatness to come. Gucci Mane dropped “Woppenheimer” on one hand, whereas Yo Gotti graced speakers everywhere with his new single “No Fake Love.”

Rounding out the list, we have Denzel Curry and Juicy J’s “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” and Mick Jenkins’ “Guapanese.” Finally, Trippie Redd gave us another taste of his upcoming A Love Letter To You 5 with his new song, “Last Days.” As always, check out our Fire Emoji playlist up above to hear the best that this week had to offer. Also, come back to HNHH for more updates on these artists, and for more great releases each week.

Read More: Trippie Redd Drops Tracklist For “A Love Letter To You 5”