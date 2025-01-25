Travis Scott & Central Cee Heat Things Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 740 Views
Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Central Cee, Travis Scott and Lil Baby perform onstage during the Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)
"4X4" and "Can't Rush Greatness" are making waves.

Welcome back to the heat on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounded up the best of the best hip-hop that dropped this week. We have two big blockbusters to talk about this week from both sides of the pond, starting off with Travis Scott's "4X4" single that ushers in his new era with the same spacey, hard-hitting trap that he built his name off of. On the other hand, we have Central Cee's debut album Can't Rush Greatness, which contains a lot of highlights that show off his smooth flows and calm and collected confidence. Some particular standouts are the Dave-assisted "CRG" and "St. Patrick's."

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also want to show love to this surprising but undeniably fun collab from Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red, "Fat Juicy & Wet." While the beat might evoke 2014 Mustard a little bit too much for some tastes, the more soulful sample inclusions and back-and-forth lyrical trades are just too infectious to deny. We don't know whether or not it will reach the same heights of their previous smash hits, but if more 2025 collabs will be this extravagant and unpredictable, we're all here for it.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

On a more lyrically dense tip, we have the new single from REASON and Bas, "Not What You Think." It also brings some heavy soul vibes in its sample choice and vocal chop, but the minimal trap beat and deep bass brings it back to a grimy setting. Both MCs on here do a great job of flowing over the track with ease with triplet embellishments and a nonchalant delivery. Even though it doesn't reinvent the wheel on Fire Emoji, you will definitely catch the vibe if you lose yourself in the ascending sample.

Rounding things out, we wanted to mention the latest collab between Tyga and Lil Wayne, "Pop It Off." It's another bouncy West Coast beat with boisterous bars and often lewd phrasing, and the duo sticks to the formula well enough. Finally, 1900Rugrat enlisted Kodak Black for the "One Take Freestyle Remix" with absolutely relentless percussion and volatile performances that will give you the stank-face without even trying too hard.

