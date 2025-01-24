Central Cee Delivers With Debut Album "Can't Rush Greatness"

The UK rapper made good.

Central Cee is in uncharted territory. The UK rapper has already set Billboard records in terms of his crossover success. A major label album was destined to be the next step, and he did not disappoint. Central Cee landed some of the hottest names in hip hop for a debut album that manages to balance crossover hooks with the rapper's established sound. It can get a little long in the tooth at 17 songs. It ultimately gets the job done, though, thanks to Cee's undeniable charisma.

Can't Rush Greatness kicks off with "No Introduction." It's a tongue-in-cheek way of setting the table, and it gives Central Cee plenty of room to flex his lyrical muscle. The collaborations are going to draw in most American listeners, and they deliver for the most part. "GBP" is a knocking banger with 21 Savage in tow. Lil Baby and Lil Durk do their thing on "BAND4BAND" and "Truth In the Lies," respectively. Then there's Young Miko, who continues to steal other rapper's songs with a stellar verse on "Gata." Central Cee holds down the bulk of this record by himself, and its a testament to his skillset that he's able to go from gritty to commercial at the drop of a dime. Can't Rush Greatness was worth the wait.

Central Cee Holds His Own Against U.S. Superstars

Can't Rush Greatness tracklist:

  1. No Introduction
  2. 5 Star
  3. Gata (featuring Young Miko)
  4. St. Patrick's
  5. GBP (featuring 21 Savage)
  6. Top Freestyle
  7. Up North
  8. CRG (featuring Dave)
  9. Limitless
  10. Now We're Strangers
  11. Truth In the Lies (featuring Lil Durk)
  12. Ten (featuring Skepta)
  13. BAND4BAND (featuring Lil Baby)
  14. Gen Z Luv
  15. Walk In Warehouse
  16. Must Be
  17. Don't Know Anyone

