Central Cee And 21 Savage Skate Over Catchy New Single "GBP"

BY Elias Andrews 1471 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
central-ceecentral-cee
Two British rappers (kinda) link up.

Central Cee is making waves. He's crossed over in a way that no other UK rapper really has, save for Slick Rick. His upcoming album, Can't Rush Greatness, is poised to be a smash. The latest single is a good indicator of this being true. Central Cee and 21 Savage join forces for "GBP," a track that does an excellent job of fusing drill and trap in an organic way. Both rappers sound at home on the beat, and do their thing while complimenting each other's style. Yes, technically 21 Savage was born in London, but he's repping the American side of things here.

Central Cee handles the chorus and first verse on "GBP." Cee and Savage don't go the usual feature format, though. The two rappers swap verses after small bursts of bars. Central Cee raps the first 30 seconds of the song, then hands it off to 21 Savage. The Atlanta hitmaker spits for 15 more seconds before giving it back to Cee. Odd, but it works. Both men bring the bars. The beat is also elite, with a vocal sample being distorted to varying effects throughout. This is an improvement over Central Cee's collab with Lil Baby, "BAND4BAND."

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Central Cee Raps Like A Man Possessed On "One By One"

Central Cee And 21 Savage Display Showcase Chemistry

Quotable Lyrics:

If it was in the UK, where they had an AK, gang outside with a samurai sword
Nike Tech fleece with the Air Force 1, my ski mask on, but we don’t snowboard
Go on a glide, leave your phone at home, what's wrong with these guys? They go and record

Read More: Central Cee Announces Release Date For Debut Album "Can't Rush Greatness"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
central-cee Mixtapes Central Cee Delivers With Debut Album "Can't Rush Greatness" 1102
Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Ligue 1 McDonald's Music Central Cee Reveals Stacked Tracklist For "Can't Rush Greatness" Album 3.4K
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying Music Central Cee Reveals Why He Decided To Stash His Record With Drake 6.5K
band4band central cee Songs Central Cee & Lil Baby Go "BAND4BAND" On Aggressive Drill Banger 2.2K