Central Cee And 21 Savage Skate Over Catchy New Single "GBP"

Central Cee is making waves. He's crossed over in a way that no other UK rapper really has, save for Slick Rick. His upcoming album, Can't Rush Greatness, is poised to be a smash. The latest single is a good indicator of this being true. Central Cee and 21 Savage join forces for "GBP," a track that does an excellent job of fusing drill and trap in an organic way. Both rappers sound at home on the beat, and do their thing while complimenting each other's style. Yes, technically 21 Savage was born in London, but he's repping the American side of things here.

Central Cee handles the chorus and first verse on "GBP." Cee and Savage don't go the usual feature format, though. The two rappers swap verses after small bursts of bars. Central Cee raps the first 30 seconds of the song, then hands it off to 21 Savage. The Atlanta hitmaker spits for 15 more seconds before giving it back to Cee. Odd, but it works. Both men bring the bars. The beat is also elite, with a vocal sample being distorted to varying effects throughout. This is an improvement over Central Cee's collab with Lil Baby, "BAND4BAND."

Central Cee And 21 Savage Display Showcase Chemistry

Quotable Lyrics: